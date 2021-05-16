Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 921.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.82 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HONE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.