Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

