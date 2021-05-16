Strs Ohio Has $244,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $252.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.36. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $169.80 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.