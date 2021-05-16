Strs Ohio Increases Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after buying an additional 1,603,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

