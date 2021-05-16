Strs Ohio Purchases 3,500 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 250.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,997,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

