Strs Ohio Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

PRFT opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

