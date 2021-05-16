Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

