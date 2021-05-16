Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.04%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $331,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $470,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,918 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

