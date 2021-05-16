Substratum Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $8,826.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00088064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.61 or 0.01105309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00114045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

