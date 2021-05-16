Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.98 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,394 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BHP Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,059,000 after buying an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $24,160,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the period.

BBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $63.61 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

