Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.28 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,444 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $19,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cameco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,966,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

