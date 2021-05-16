Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $112.53 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

