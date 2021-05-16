Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $14.98 Million in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 614,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ballard Power Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

