Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 104,300 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

