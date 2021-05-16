Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $67,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

