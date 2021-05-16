Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMMCF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.