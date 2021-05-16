Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.30

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 34071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

