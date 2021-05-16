Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE SMLP opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

