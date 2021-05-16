Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $3,289,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

