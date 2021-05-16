SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price cut by Truist from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunPower has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,784 shares of company stock worth $12,808,385. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

