Super League Gaming (SLGG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

