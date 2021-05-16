Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.28.

TSE:SPB opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

