suterusu Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $46.76 million and $409,830.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01082797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00062954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

