SVB Leerink Comments on FibroGen, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

FGEN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FibroGen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after buying an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 210,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

