SVB Leerink Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $641.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $657.00 to $641.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $656.38.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $516.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $506,839,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

