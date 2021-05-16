S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.90 million.

SANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

S&W Seed stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $124.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.68.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

