S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

