Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWDBY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.