Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,444,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,296 shares of company stock valued at $27,160,840. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSLY opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

