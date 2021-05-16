Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.