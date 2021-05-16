Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 564 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $299.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.