Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.60 ($126.59).

Several analysts recently commented on SY1 shares. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

SY1 traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €103.85 ($122.18). The stock had a trading volume of 262,803 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.58. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

