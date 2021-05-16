SyncFab Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.96 or 0.01127927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00063186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00116573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

