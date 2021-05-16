Synlogic’s (SYBX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYBX. Jonestrading started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.46 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

