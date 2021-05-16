Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $22,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,199.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.