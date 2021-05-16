Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

TACBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tabcorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tabcorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

About Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

