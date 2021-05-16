Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of TRGP opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

