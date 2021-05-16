Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $106,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.46. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

