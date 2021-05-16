Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Brian Battison Sells 43,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total transaction of C$137,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,979.80.

Brian Battison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$792.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

