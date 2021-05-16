Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

