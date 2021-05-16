Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.