TD Securities Boosts Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $22.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABST has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

