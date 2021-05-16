TD Securities Boosts Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Price Target to $12.50

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PZRIF opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.