TD Securities Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $41.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCCAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Sleep Country Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.