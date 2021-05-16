TD Securities Boosts Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to $6.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.54.

DALXF opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

