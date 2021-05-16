TD Securities Increases Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

