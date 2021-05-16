TD Securities Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$56.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

