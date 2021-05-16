TD Securities Raises Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SDE. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.53.

Shares of SDE opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

