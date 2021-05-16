TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $14.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $134.20. 1,272,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,344. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average is $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of -186.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

