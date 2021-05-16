Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of Telos stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08.

In related news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.