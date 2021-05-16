TEMCO Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $24.82 million and $606,752.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

